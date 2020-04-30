Singapore COVID-19 cases cross 16,000 mark, with 528 new cases reported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 528 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Apr 30), bringing the national tally to 16,169.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update of preliminary figures.

Six cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry added.



Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday said that some people are deliberately spreading fake videos to "foment trouble" in foreign worker dormitories.

These videos can lead to serious law and order incidents, he said, adding that the authorities were watching individuals who spread the videos "very carefully" and will charge them if a crime was committed.

His comments came as hundreds of thousands of foreign workers have been barred from leaving their dorms to curb the spread of COVID-19, as they make up the majority of Singapore's new cases each day.



