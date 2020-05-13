Singapore's COVID-19 cases exceed 25,000 with 675 new infections

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore exceeded 25,000 on Wednesday (May 13), with 675 new infections reported as of noon.

This brings the national tally to 25,346 cases.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details and updates will be announced later in the day, MOH added.



SOME SERVICES RESUME OPERATIONS

Tuesday marked the first day certain shops and services were allowed to operate after three weeks of enhanced "circuit breaker" measures announced on Apr 21.



At a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that while the number of community cases has fallen, Singapore must "remain vigilant" as circuit breaker restrictions are gradually lifted.



Mr Gan added that authorities have also drawn up plans to allow migrant workers living in dormitories to return to work safely when some economic activities restart.



A total of 20,000 migrant workers who have COVID-19 are expected to be discharged by the end of the month.



