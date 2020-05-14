752 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to more than 26,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 752 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (May 14), taking the country's total to 26,098.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details and updates will be announced later in the day, MOH added.













PUBLIC SHOULD NOT BE OVERLY ALARMED BY HIGH NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES: MANPOWER MINISTER

Earlier in the day, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo urged the public not to be "overly alarmed" even as the number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore remained elevated.



Mrs Teo explained that the large number of reported cases among migrant workers reflected the current approach of “aggressive testing”.

“Few countries have tested their migrant populations extensively; far fewer have undertaken to test all their migrant workers, as Singapore has," she said.

On Wednesday, Singapore recorded more discharged COVID-19 patients than new cases in a day. A total of 958 patients were discharged, a new daily high for the country.

