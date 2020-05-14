752 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to more than 26,000
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 752 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (May 14), taking the country's total to 26,098.
The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.
More details and updates will be announced later in the day, MOH added.
READ: COVID-19: Singapore records more discharged cases than new patients in a day
PUBLIC SHOULD NOT BE OVERLY ALARMED BY HIGH NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES: MANPOWER MINISTER
Earlier in the day, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo urged the public not to be "overly alarmed" even as the number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore remained elevated.
Mrs Teo explained that the large number of reported cases among migrant workers reflected the current approach of “aggressive testing”.
“Few countries have tested their migrant populations extensively; far fewer have undertaken to test all their migrant workers, as Singapore has," she said.
READ: Like a 'giant N95 mask': Safer, faster COVID-19 testing of migrant workers with new mobile swab station
On Wednesday, Singapore recorded more discharged COVID-19 patients than new cases in a day. A total of 958 patients were discharged, a new daily high for the country.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram