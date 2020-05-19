Singapore reports 451 new COVID-19 cases; household contact of Bishan MRT staff member is sole community case

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 451 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (May 19), taking the national total to 28,794.

A total of 450 cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

MOH added that it continues to pick up many more cases among work permit holders residing in dormitories, including in factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing in these premises, as part of its process to verify and test the status of all workers.

There were no new cases among work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

One of the new cases is a Singaporean. The 30-year-old man, identified as Case 28708, is a household contact of Case 28271, a Singaporean woman who went to work at Bishan MRT station after the onset of symptoms.

The woman, a service ambassador for the Circle Line, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.



"The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of six cases per day in the week before, to an average of three per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week, said MOH.



Of the new cases, 99 per cent are linked to known clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing. Further details can be found in the ministry's daily situation report.

Two new clusters were identified. They are at 2 Sungei Kadut Street 4 and 13 Kaki Bukit Road 4.



MOH said it has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission. As there have been no more cases linked to NCS Hub (5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62) and CitiWall (34 Kaki Bukit Crescent) for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.

A total of 530 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged, taking the number of recovered patients past 10,000.







In all, 10,365 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 1,004 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving while 10 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.



A further 17,403 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

To date, Singapore has confirmed 22 deaths linked to COVID-19.



SINGAPORE TO EXIT "CIRCUIT BREAKER" ON JUN 1

Singapore will exit its "circuit breaker" period as planned on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases from the next day.

As the risk of a resurgence in community transmission remains high, the Government will first resume economic activities that do not pose a high risk of transmission in the first phase.

Besides the essential businesses that are already operating, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to open.

These include manufacturing firms, subject to the issued guidelines set for the manufacturing sectors and most offices. Nevertheless, the authorities said that tele-commuting must be used to the “maximum extent”.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement next Tuesday on further plans to help businesses and people amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.



Mr Heng had previously announced support measures to help tide businesses, workers and households through the COVID-19 outbreak during his Unity Budget speech in February, Resilience Budget speech in March and Solidarity Budget speech in April.



