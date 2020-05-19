Singapore reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, taking country's total to 28,794

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 451 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (May 19), taking the national total to 28,794.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



One new case is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

Further updates will be announced in a press release that will be issued on Tuesday night, the ministry added.







A lower number of COVID-19 cases was reported on Monday as a result of a testing laboratory reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue and requiring time before it can ramp up testing capabilities, MOH previously said.

To date, Singapore has confirmed 22 deaths linked to COVID-19.

