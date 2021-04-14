1 community case among 27 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 27 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 14), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry added.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.













MORE THAN 18,200 PEOPLE VISITED SINGAPORE THROUGH UNILATERAL BORDER OPENINGS

As of Apr 8, more than 18,200 visitors have entered Singapore on an Air Travel Pass from places the country has unilaterally opened its borders to, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday.

The figure includes about 2,400 travellers from Australia, 800 from Brunei, as well as 12,800 from mainland China, which made up about 70 per cent of the total number.

There were also 300 Air Travel Pass visitors from New Zealand, 800 from Taiwan and 1,100 from Vietnam, CAAS said.

The Air Travel Pass allows short-term, leisure travellers to enter Singapore without any restriction on their itineraries. This is different from the reciprocal green lanes between countries, which are for essential or business travel.

Visitors travelling under the pass must take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, get private transport to their accommodation and self-isolate there while waiting for their results.

It is currently open to Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand and Taiwan. Applications from Vietnam were suspended from Feb 9 after a rise in cases there.



Singapore has reported a total of 60,719 cases as of Wednesday.

