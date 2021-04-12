25 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Apr 12), all imported infections.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.









MIGRANT WORKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AFTER VACCINATION

A dormitory resident who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 was among the new infections reported in Singapore on Sunday.

He was the first dormitory resident to test positive for the virus in six weeks.



The 23-year-old work permit holder from India is employed by Seafront Support Company and lives in a dormitory at Brani Terminal Avenue.



The man, who is asymptomatic, received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Jan 25 and a second on Feb 17.

His infection was detected after he was tested on Apr 7 as part of rostered routine testing.



"This likely accounts for his lack of symptoms, and positive serology test as he has produced antibodies following the vaccination," said the health ministry.

MOH added that this case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected, but that the vaccine is effective in “preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated”.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,678 COVID-19 cases.



