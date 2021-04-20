1 dormitory resident among 14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A dormitory resident was among the 14 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The remaining 13 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There are no new cases in the community, added MOH.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.







RESTAURANT MANAGER WORKED AT 2 EATERIES BEFORE TESTING POSITIVE

A 44-year-old restaurant manager who worked at two eateries was the sole COVID-19 community case reported on Monday.

The permanent resident, who is the spouse of a previously confirmed case, works at Spice Grill Restaurant in the Icon Village mall at 12 Gopeng Street, as well as Rangoon Bar & Bistro at 94 Rangoon Road.

He visited both restaurants several times during his infectious period, with Apr 15 being his last day of work.

The man was placed on home quarantine on Apr 16 and tested for COVID-19 during Apr 17. His test came back positive on Apr 18, and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He is asymptomatic and his serology test has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,865 COVID-19 cases.

