1 community case and a dormitory resident among 24 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two locally transmitted cases were among the 24 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Apr 22).

One locally transmitted case is in the community while the other resides in a dormitory.

The remaining 22 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.



The health ministry also provided an update on investigations into Case 62181, a 35-year-old Bangladesh national who is employed by Prosper Environmental & Engineering as a construction supervisor.

The man, who works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard and resides at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory, was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 19.

Special testing operations found that 17 residents of the dormitory who had previously recovered from COVID-19 now have the coronavirus again.



It is unclear if the dormitory case included in Thursday's daily figure is among the 17. CNA has contacted MOH for clarification.

"These cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. MOH, together with an expert panel which comprises infectious diseases and microbiology experts, is investigating if they are re-infection cases," said the health ministry.



Earlier in the week, the authorities said 11 residents at the dormitory had tested positive for COVID-19 again. These findings came after all the dormitory's residents were tested as a precautionary measure.



In a letter to its clients that was seen by CNA on Wednesday, Westlite Woodlands said 11 infected workers were detected through results from 568 tests carried out for residents from levels two to seven of Block A of the dormitory. All 11 had previously recovered from COVID-19.



All the residents from the block, which number more than 1,100, will be taken to a government quarantine facility, where they will remain for 14 days.



Westlite Woodlands Dormitory first reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases in April last year.

That was when the coronavirus cases in the dormitories began to rise sharply, leading to lockdowns in many dormitories.

