1 community case among 12 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among 12 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Apr 27).

The remaining 11 cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.



STRICTER CONDITIONS FOR SINGAPORE-HONG KONG TRAVEL BUBBLE

Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed to set May 26 as the launch date of their travel bubble.



Under the travel bubble, there are no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirements for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship. Visitors have to take pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 swab tests and travel on designated flights operated by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.



The travel bubble will be suspended if the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in either city increases to above five. It can only resume when the COVID-19 situation has stabilised, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on Monday.



The travel bubble was originally scheduled to begin in November last year, but was deferred due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong.



Stricter conditions will be introduced for the travel bubble's resumption. This includes travellers having to remain in Singapore or Hong Kong in the last 14 days prior to departure, excluding any time spent in quarantine or on stay-home notice.



Hong Kong also requires its residents to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before departing on the flights, with some exceptions made for children and those not suitable for vaccination on medical grounds.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,063 COVID-19 cases.

