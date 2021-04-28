3 community cases among 23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three community cases were among 23 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 28).

The remaining 20 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.

NEW CLUSTER AT WESTLITE WOODLANDS DORMITORY

Five COVID-19 cases who are “likely” reinfections have been found at Westlite Woodlands dormitory, MOH said on Tuesday.

The five cases occupied the same room at the dormitory together with Cases 62181 and 62225, residents who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, forming a new cluster.

The five men are part of 24 recovered workers who have been found to be positive for the coronavirus as part of special testing operations for Westlite Woodlands dormitory residents.

The ministry said that 11 of the 24 cases have been assessed to be shedding virus fragments. Two of them are negative upon retesting while the remaining six cases are pending assessment by an expert panel.

The tests were done as part of investigations into Case 62181, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 19.

The workers were not included in Tuesday's new case numbers.

PRE-EMPTIVE TESTING AT DORMITORIES, WORKSITES

Pre-emptive COVID-19 testing is being conducted in dormitories and worksites after the cluster at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory was reported, said the Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday.

More than 5,500 workers were tested between Apr 23 and Apr 26.

These tests are in addition to the routine tests conducted on dormitory residents every two weeks. Workers who have recovered from COVID-19 and those who have never been infected are included.



Movement restrictions or quarantines may also be imposed on a dormitory if a few workers there test positive for COVID-19, said MOM.

It added that this precaution is necessary only for the duration of the assessment and will be lifted when tests have concluded.

Workers can still access communal facilities and recreation centres in dormitories, with regulations in place to prevent residents from mingling. However, movement between dormitory blocks is not allowed and safe management measures have been stepped up.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,086 COVID-19 cases.

