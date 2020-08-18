Singapore reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 100 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 18), including one in the community.



This takes the national total to 55,938.

The community case is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There are also two imported infections, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The ministry said it will release details of the new cases later on Tuesday night.

Singapore on Monday announced S$8 billion worth of measures to continue supporting workers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These measures include a seven-month extension of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and a new initiative to bolster hiring in still-growing sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a ministerial statement that he noted anxieties from workers about job security and loss of income, while businesses and union leaders have spoken about their efforts to retain and retrain workers.

Singapore will have to continue adapting to a rapidly changing situation, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

