93 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 93 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 19), including two in the community and six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's total number of cases to 56,031.

Both the community cases are work pass holders and all six imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details of the cases will be released on Wednesday night, said the ministry.







The Ministry of Manpower announced on Wednesday that it has cleared all dormitories of COVID-19, including the standalone blocks serving as isolation or quarantine facilities.

All residents in these blocks have either completed their isolation or quarantine, or have been moved to other government facilities depending on their health status.



To prevent a second wave of infections in the cleared dormitories, MOM said it has adopted a "multi-layered strategy". This includes implementing safe distancing measures and grouping workers according to the type of industries they work in.



In response to CNA's queries, MOH and MOM on Tuesday said about 100 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in migrant worker dormitories previously given the all-clear from the virus.

Some of them had resumed working, and the cases were picked up through routine testing.

As a result of the new cases, about 7,000 migrant workers were quarantined and less than 2 per cent of them were found to have contracted the coronavirus, said the ministries.

"We have taken timely actions to contain and isolate the COVID-19 positive cases. We have also taken aggressive actions to contain, trace and isolate the close contacts," they said.

"To date, (more than) 60 per cent of cases have been closed. The measures taken have resulted in effective containment with only small numbers of additional cases detected."

