Singapore reports 68 new COVID-19 infections, no cases in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 68 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Aug 20), including two imported cases and none in the community.

The majority of the new cases were work permit holders currently under quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday's case count is the lowest since Aug 12, when 42 new infections were reported.

This is also the third time in the past week that no community cases were reported. There were no new cases in the community on Aug 14 and 17.

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 56,099, with 27 fatalities.

All of the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH will provide more details on Thursday night, it said.







293 PEOPLE TESTED FOR COVID-19 AFTER VISITING KTV AT HOMETEAMNS KHATIB

MOH said in its update on Wednesday that 293 people were tested for COVID-19 after they visited a KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on the same days as three confirmed cases.

The "precautionary" tests were done after three people who tested positive for COVID-19 were found to have visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib during its preview on Aug 1 and 2.

Visitors had been invited to preview the yet-to-be-opened karaoke outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib and most stayed for a short time, the ministry added.

No singing activities were held as the premises were not operational during the visits.

In all, MOH has contacted 321 people who visited the karaoke outlet on those two dates. Of the 293 people who were swabbed, 193 test results came back negative and the remaining 100 are pending test results. Twenty-eight people have yet to be swabbed.

HomeTeamNS said in response to queries from CNA that the KTV was not open for business during the affected dates, and that visitors had "only been allowed to take a quick walk around the premises to view the layout".

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram