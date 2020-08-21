117 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 117 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Aug 21), including six in the community and 13 imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's tally of cases to 56,216.

Three of the community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while the other three involve work pass holders, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

The 13 imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore.

More details will be announced later on Friday, the ministry added.







Researchers in Singapore have discovered a new COVID-19 variant that causes less severe symptoms in patients, opening up new avenues for vaccine development and treatments.

The variant of SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19 - was first detected in Singapore in three patients who had arrived from Wuhan in the early stage of the pandemic.

It was later transmitted across several clusters in Singapore before being contained, said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), A*STAR’s Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN) and Duke-NUS Medical School in a press briefing on Friday.

Patients who had contracted the milder variant were less likely to develop low blood oxygen or required intensive care, according to the study.

The findings were recently published in international scientific journal The Lancet.

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced that the national year-end exams will proceed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with special arrangements to keep students safe.

The written exams will be held from Sep 14 to Oct 16 for N-Level students, the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) from Oct 1 to Oct 7, O-Levels from Oct 19 to Nov 12 and A-Levels from Oct 26 to Dec 2.

Students with COVID-19, or who have been placed on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence will not be allowed to sit for the exams.

Exceptions can be made “on a case-by-case basis” for those on stay-home notice who travelled out of Singapore for compassionate reasons, such as to attend a funeral or visit a critically ill next-of-kin, said the education ministry.

Candidates who are on leave of absence due to close contact with COVID-19 cases will also not be allowed to sit for the exams. However, those who are on leave of absence because they stay in the same household as someone in quarantine will be allowed to take the exams if they test negative for the coronavirus.

Other candidates who are on medical leave due to acute respiratory infections will also be allowed to sit for the examinations if they test negative.

