117 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 117 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Aug 21), including six in the community and 13 imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's tally of cases to 56,216.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of the community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while the other three involve work pass holders, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.

The 13 imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice after arriving in Singapore.



More details will be announced later on Friday, the ministry added.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of one per day in the past week, MOH said on Thursday.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one per day in the past two weeks, added MOH.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," said the ministry.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram