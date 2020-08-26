60 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 60 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 26), bringing the national total to 56,495.



Three new cases were in the community, comprising one Singaporean and two work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

There were also 10 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



Further details will be announced on Wednesday night, the ministry said.







Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday said COVID-19 has strengthened MOH’s aim to transform healthcare.

The ministry is accelerating several digitalisation projects to support telehealth initiatives and help Singapore's healthcare workforce work remotely, and improve pandemic preparedness.

MOH will continue its four-pronged strategy to fight the coronavirus – safe management practices, early detection, contain close contacts of new cases and provide effective care for patients.



“COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, and until a vaccine becomes available, there is always a risk of further waves of the disease,” said Mr Gan, adding that the ministry will “ensure sufficient healthcare resources” for COVID-19 patients.



MOH also said on Tuesday that about 7,500 jobs and 1,600 traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities will be available from now until end-2021 in the healthcare sector.



These will be suitable for fresh graduates and mid-career job seekers regardless of their background, said Mr Gan.

