54 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 54 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 30), including eight cases in the community.

This brings the country's total to 56,771.

The community cases comprise seven Singaporeans or permanent residents as well as one work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

There are also seven imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Sunday night, said the ministry.

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday. The official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data.

Around the world, there have been more than 840,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

On Saturday, MOH said it would offer COVID-19 testing to groups such as taxi drivers, food delivery workers and stallholders as part of efforts to expand the COVID-19 testing regime.

While there has been "no local evidence" that these groups are at a higher risk of being infected, they will be offered tests "given the nature of their working environment, such as the high frequency of interactions with members of public", the ministry said.

The costs of the tests will be fully borne by the Government, MOH said, adding that authorities will reach out to the groups progressively.

