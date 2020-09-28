15 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including community case who went to work at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Sep 28), taking the national tally to 57,715.

Thirteen of the new infections are asymptomatic and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were two community cases - both are work pass holders. Case 57847 was tested as part of screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.



The 26-year-old Malaysian man's case is currently unlinked and he had gone to work at Singapore Changi Airport. He is a household contact of the other community infection, known as Case 57861.

When contacted by the health ministry on Sunday after Case 57847 was confirmed to with COVID-19 infection, the second Malaysian man reported having symptoms and was immediately taken to a hospital for a swab.



MOH said epidemiological investigations of the unlinked case are in progress. All his identified close contacts have also been isolated and placed on quarantine. Serological tests for his other household contacts will also be conducted to determine if he could have been infected by them.

The health ministry said the overall number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.













There were also six imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



This includes a permanent resident who arrived from India on Sep 16. Another three cases are work pass and work permit holders who arrived from France, the Philippines and India on Sep 16.

The remaining two cases are dependant's pass holders. The three-year-old and one-year-old children arrived from India on Sep 15 and are contacts of a previously confirmed COVID-19 case.

MORE DORMITORY CLUSTERS CLOSED

Seven cases were detected among dormitory residents. Of these, four had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.



The health ministry said it has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

As there have been no more cases linked to Changi Lodge II at 80 Tanah Merah Coast Road and the dormitories at 35 Kian Teck Way and 66 Tech Park Crescent for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 93 per cent are imported or linked to known cases or clusters while the rest are pending contact tracing. Further details can be found in MOH's daily situation report.

MOH said 26 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 57,393.

There are 36 cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving. Another 259 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore will ease more COVID-19 restrictions from October, authorities said last week.

This includes allowing up to 100 attendees at all worship services from Oct 3, double the current limit of 50.

Live music can also resume at 16 religious organisations, as part of a pilot programme by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), while some places of worship may trial services for up to 250 people.

The increased limit of 100 people will also apply to non-congregational religious activities, subject to the religious organisation’s ability to adhere to safe distancing measures given its physical capacity, said MCCY.

However, existing limits of 30 people for funeral-related activities and 50 people for religious classes will remain.

All congregational worship and religious services were suspended in March as Singapore tried to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

They were allowed to resume in June, with up to 50 people at a time, in Phase 2 of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening.

