Singapore reports 113 new COVID-19 infections, including 5 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jun 25), including five cases in the community.

This brings Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 42,736.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new community cases, one is a Singaporean and four are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH added that it was still working through the details of the cases and more updates would be announced later in the day.







Advertisement

Advertisement

DINERS TO REMOVE MASKS ONLY WHEN EATING, DRINKING

Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening on Jun 19 after a "circuit breaker" period of almost two months that was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

During this phase, people can dine in again at food and beverage outlets and gather in groups of up to five people. Retail outlets have also been allowed to reopen, as have personal health and wellness, tuition and other private enrichment services.

On Wednesday, the National Library Board announced that public libraries will reopen to the public on Jul 1 with shorter opening hours, as well as limits on the number of people allowed and duration of visits.

For now, the National Library, all public libraries and the National Archives of Singapore will operate from 11am to 7pm daily.

Libraries will operate on a "borrow and go" basis - people will be able to borrow and return physical materials, as well as use reservation and book drop services.

However, all seating and study areas, including newspaper and multimedia stations, will not be available. All programmes, guided tours and events will also continue to be suspended.

Also on Wednesday, MOH reiterated that diners should remove their masks only to eat or drink during a meal, and must keep the mask on for the rest of the duration.

These clarifications were based on observations made since the start of Phase 2, it said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram