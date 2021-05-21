30 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 30 new community COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (May 21), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Twenty-two of the community infections are linked to previous cases, while eight are currently unlinked. Among them, 16 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, said the ministry in its preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also 10 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Eight of them are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Singapore reported a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with details of the new cases to be released at night, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement







On Thursday, MOH said all residents living in Block 506 Hougang Ave 8 will be tested for COVID-19 after investigations found that “a few” positive cases live there. A similar initiative was carried out in June last year at a Tampines block.

A 70-year-old man linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was also reported to have died from complications related to COVID-19. This is Singapore's 32nd COVID-19 death and the second one in May.

Advertisement

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,730 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram