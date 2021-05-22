22 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 8 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 22 new community COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (May 22).

Fourteen of the community infections are linked to previous cases, while eight are currently unlinked. Among them, 12 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



There were also seven imported cases, who were already on stay-home notice or had been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



Three of the imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



In all, Singapore reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with details of the new cases to be released at night, said MOH.



A concerted global effort is needed to overcome global pandemics like COVID-19, with the World Health Organization (WHO) having a central role to play, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.



Mr Lee was speaking at the virtual G20 Global Health Summit.

"The repeated waves of COVID-19 clearly show that no country is safe in a pandemic until everyone else is safe," he said, adding that close international and multilateral cooperation is therefore essential.



Mr Lee noted that countries have worked together to restore supply chains, share tests and medical supplies, as well as support initiatives like COVAX so that the lesser developed countries would have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,799​​​​​​​ COVID-19 cases. The country also reported its 32nd COVID-19 death on Friday, a 70-year-old man linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

