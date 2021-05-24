24 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new community COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (May 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Twenty-two of the community infections are linked to previous cases, while two are currently unlinked.

Among them, 12 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier and 10 were detected through surveillance.

There were also 12 imported cases, who were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Five were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with details of the new cases to be released at night, said MOH.

In a Facebook post answering "the most common questions people are asking about COVID-19 in Singapore", Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday said it is "not quite" true that the "situation is getting very bad".

In terms of total community cases and unlinked community cases, Mr Ong said "we are hovering around the same number since May 16", the day Singapore tightened restrictions as part of "Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)".

"But as I had said earlier in a press conference on May 16, we are monitoring the situation closely; to see if we are trending up, down or flat," he added.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,860 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.

