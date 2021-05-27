14 community cases, 1 dormitory resident among 24 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the community and one new infection in a migrant worker dormitory on Thursday (May 27).

Twelve of these locally transmitted infections were linked to previous cases, all of whom had been placed on quarantine.



The remaining three cases have no links to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



There were also nine imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Seven are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.



In all, 24 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

Singapore will toughen entry requirements for returning citizens and permanent residents to manage the risk of imported cases and onward transmission in the community.

"In recent weeks, the global situation has worsened, and we have observed the emergence of new and potentially more infectious variants," said MOH on Wednesday.

From 11.59pm on May 29, returning Singaporeans and permanent residents must present a valid negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test taken within 72 hours before their departure for Singapore.

Only those who have stayed in lower-risk places – Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau – in the 21 days before departure will be exempted.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,940 COVID-19 cases.



