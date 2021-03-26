1 community case among 12 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore; first such case in 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case as of noon on Friday (Mar 26), the first of such infections in two weeks.



The community case was among 12 new infections reported on Friday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, MOH said.

Almost 50,000 COVID-19 vaccination invitations were sent out to the first batch of workers in the education sector on Mar 10, with more than 80 per cent of those invited making appointments.



More than 600 Madrasah employees have also been invited to take the vaccine.



Authorities announced on Mar 9 that more than 150,000 teachers and other workers in the education sector will be offered the vaccine.

"It complements existing efforts to keep our educational institutions safe, as children and the majority of our students are not yet medically eligible for vaccination," authorities said then.



Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use only in those aged 16 and above. The Moderna vaccine is only approved for use in individuals aged 18 years and older.



More than 770,000 people in Singapore have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to MOH. Of these, more than 300,000 have completed both doses and completed the full vaccination regime.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,265 COVID-19 cases.

