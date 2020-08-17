Singapore reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 91 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Aug 17), including six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's total to 55,838.

Advertisement

Advertisement

None of the new cases were reported to be in the community, said MOH.

The six imported cases were all placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

The remainder of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be provided on Monday night, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement







On Sunday, a second technician who had boarded a ship linked to multiple COVID-19 cases tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man, a work pass holder from Malaysia, was carrying out essential repair and maintenance work on the vessel, MOH said.

Fifteen Filipino crew members from the ship, which arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 8 for repairs and refuelling, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The health ministry said on Sunday that the number of new community cases in Singapore has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, it said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram