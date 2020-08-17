Singapore reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 91 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Aug 17), including six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the country's total to 55,838.

None of the new cases were reported to be in the community, said MOH.

The six imported cases were all placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

The remainder of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be provided on Monday night, the ministry said.

MORE COVID-19 MEASURES TO HELP WORKERS, BUSINESSES: HENG SWEE KEAT

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced further measures totaling S$8 billion to help workers and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include a seven-month extension of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme and a new initiative to bolster hiring in still-growing sectors.

With some of the existing support measures ending soon, it is “timely” to advance strategies in three areas, said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

This means continuing support for jobs and creating new ones, providing further support for sectors which are hit the hardest, as well as positioning Singapore to seize growth opportunities in a post-COVID-19 world.

As such, the Government will pump in additional funding to help the aerospace, aviation and tourism industries - three of the hardest-hit sectors - Mr Heng said.

These sectors need to be supported as they are key drivers of the economy and multipliers for other sectors in Singapore, said the minister.

Mr Heng added the country’s COVID-19 situation was “now under control”, with the multi-ministry task force working towards resuming more activities in a safe and sustainable manner.

However the global economy remains “very weak”, he said, with much depending on how well countries contain the spread of the virus.



“We must continue to be vigilant. Safe management measures and restrictions on international travel will be with us for some time,” he added.



