8 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 22), with all but one case imported.

The seven imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining case is a resident at a foreign workers' dormitory. No new community case was reported – the fourth consecutive day with no new infections in the community.

Thursday's cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Singapore to 57,941.

Details of the new cases will be announced on Thursday night, said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement











It will soon be compulsory to use the TraceTogether app or token to perform SafeEntry check-in at certain venues conducting activities with large groups of people.



This transition from other SafeEntry methods, such as scanning identity cards, is vital as Singapore prepares to resume larger-scale events and further reopen its economy safely, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) on Tuesday.

Advertisement

By December, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented at all popular venues currently requiring check-in, including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels.

A full list of venues is available on the SafeEntry website and will be updated "on an ongoing basis", said SNDGO.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​