87 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 87 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 11), with no community infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,316.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the new cases on Friday, 73 are individuals residing in dormitories, of which 33 are from Avery Lodge Dormitory and the majority of whom had been placed on quarantine earlier.

The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as through MOH's bi-weekly rostered routine testing.

"This allows us to pick up cases in the dormitory early, including asymptomatic ones, so that we are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission," said the ministry.

There are also 14 imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More updates will be given on Friday night.







CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL

On Friday, Singapore and Japan announced that both countries will launch a "reciprocal green lane" to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents on Sep 18.

"The business track will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place," said the joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

This is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country, and will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore, said MFA.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong on Thursday said in a statement Singapore welcomes discussions with Hong Kong on the gradual resumption of cross-border travel between both sides, with safeguards in place.

“The resumption of safe cross-border travel between Singapore and Hong Kong will benefit both cities, given our strong business and people-to-people links,” said the Consulate-General, noting that Singapore has brought its COVID-19 situation under control.

“We have one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world, and see only a handful of new cases in our community per day. This has given us the confidence to reopen our economy, gradually and carefully,” it added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram