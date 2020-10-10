7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Oct 10), including one in the community.

The new infections take the total number of cases in the country to 57,866.

Based on investigations so far, there is also one case residing in a dormitory, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary report.

In addition, there are five imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further details will be given on Saturday night, said the health ministry.







The National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Friday a one-off grant of S$3,000 for parents of infants born from Oct 1 this year to Sep 30, 2022.

The Baby Support Grant will provide additional support in helping couples “defray child-raising costs during these extraordinary times”, supplementing the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift. The grant also adds to the Marriage and Parenthood Package.

Two cruise lines will be allowed to offer Singapore residents "cruises to nowhere" from November, under a pilot scheme with enhanced safety protocols and mandatory COVID-19 testing for both crew and passengers.

Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream will start offering those cruises on Nov 6, while Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Thursday.

