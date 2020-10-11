10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Oct 11), including seven imported infections.



The new cases take the national total to 57,876.



The seven imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH added.



In addition, there were three cases residing in dormitories.

There were no cases in the community, MOH said.

More information on the cases will be provided on Sunday night, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought "stresses, pressures and disruptions" to more people, and its impact on mental health must be managed.

Singapore has set up the National Care Hotline and COVID-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce to help those dealing with mental health issues, Mr Lee said in a video message to the World Health Organization for World Mental Health Day.

On Friday, the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister’s Office announced a one-off grant of S$3,000 for parents of infants born from Oct 1 this year to Sep 30, 2022.

The Baby Support Grant will provide additional support in helping couples “defray child-raising costs during these extraordinary times”, NPTD said.

