10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 9), of which nine were imported infections.

The new cases take the national total to 57,859.

All imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary report.

Based on investigations so far, the remaining case resides in a dormitory, said MOH.

There were no new community cases reported on Friday. It is the third consecutive day this week of no new COVID-19 infections in the community.

Further details will be given on Friday night, said the health ministry.

Two cruise lines will be allowed to offer Singapore residents "cruises to nowhere" from November, under a pilot scheme with enhanced safety protocols and mandatory COVID-19 testing for both crew and passengers.

Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream will start offering those cruises on Nov 6, while Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas will begin sailing in December, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Thursday.

To provide assurance for safe cruising, a mandatory CruiseSafe certification programme is being developed by STB.

The certification standards include mandatory COVID-19 testing prior to boarding, onboard measures to discourage close contact and inter-mingling, as well as ensuring "100 per cent fresh air" in guest and crew cabin, as well as public spaces.

