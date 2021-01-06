2 community infections among 31 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 6), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two are locally transmitted cases in the community, said the ministry, adding that no new infections were found in foreign workers' dormitories.



The remaining 29 cases are imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. They include three Singaporeans or permanent residents and 12 foreign domestic workers.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.







Two foreigners who travelled to Singapore tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the reciprocal green lane arrangement, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday.



Mr Gan was responding to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament for Sengkang He Ting Ru.

Ms He asked how many Singaporeans and foreigners who travelled under the green lane scheme had tested positive for COVID-19 during the 48-hour period of self-isolation upon arrival.

Up until Dec 26 last year, close to 2,500 people came to Singapore via seven reciprocal green lanes, Mr Gan said.

He added that the two foreigners, both from Japan, were detected during the mandatory on-arrival COVID-19 test for travellers under the green lane scheme.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,780 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

