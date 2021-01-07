Singapore reports 33 new COVID-19 infections, including 2 community cases

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Jan 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, two are locally transmitted cases in the community, said the ministry, adding that no new infections were found in foreign workers' dormitories.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 31 cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

The imported cases include seven Singaporeans or permanent residents and 12 foreign domestic workers.

Details of the new cases would be released on Thursday night, MOH said.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Two unlinked community cases were reported on Wednesday.

The first case is a 24-year-old work permit holder from South Korea, who was working at Azur restaurant in Crowne Plaza Changi.



The man tested positive for a pooled swab during rostered routine testing on Jan 2. He was tested again on Jan 4 and he began to develop acute respiratory infection symptoms on the same day.

He has also preliminarily tested positive for the B117 strain and is pending further confirmatory tests, said MOH.

Advertisement

The other community case is a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from the Philippines.

The man is a work permit holder who is employed by Singapore General Hospital but has not started work.

"He is a work permit holder who is employed by Singapore General Hospital, but has not started work yet, said MOH.



On Wednesday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the bunker tanker NewOcean 6 will cease all operations until further notice, after nine COVID-19 cases were linked to it.

The bunker tanker, operated by Palmstone Tankers & Trdg, will need to review all its procedures before it is allowed to resume operations, said MPA in a statement.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,813 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram