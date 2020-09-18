Singapore reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily figure since Mar 12

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 18), including one in the community and one imported infection.

This is the lowest daily figure since Mar 12, when nine new COVID-19 cases were reported. The total number of cases in Singapore is 57,543.

The sole community case is a Singaporean, while the imported case was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be released on Friday night, MOH added.









Sim Lim Square was also added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period on Thursday, said MOH.

The shopping centre joins several malls that are on the list this week, including People's Park Centre, Plaza Singapura and VivoCity.

SINGAPORE ON ENGLAND'S TRAVEL CORRIDOR LIST

Singapore and Thailand have been added to England's COVID-19 travel corridor list, the United Kingdom government said on Thursday.

From Saturday 4am UK time, travellers from these countries will no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival in England.

The exemption applies to travellers from Singapore and Thailand so long as they have not been in, or transited through, any other non-exempt countries in the preceding 14 days, said the Department of Transport and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).



Singapore currently has cross-border travel arrangements with China, Malaysia, Brunei, South Korea and Japan, while talks are ongoing to establish such arrangements with Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.



