12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 23), including one infection in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary report.

This takes the national tally to 57,639.

The sole community case is a work pass holder, said MOH.

There were also four new imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The ministry said more details will be given later on Wednesday night.

Three more food and beverage establishments were ordered to close and four others issued with fines for breaching COVID-19 rules, said the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) on Tuesday.

This follows enforcement action taken against 18 outlets, which the ministry announced on Sep 17.



As there are still "a minority" of outlets that continue to breach the rules, "the Government will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B outlets around Singapore to ensure that they remain safe spaces for all", said MSE.

"We also urge patrons to be socially responsible and observe the safety management measures," it added.

New criteria for the COVID-19 Support Grant meant to help those who are unemployed were also announced by the Ministry of Social and Family Development on Tuesday.

From Oct 1, applicants must show that they have tried to find a job or take up training programmes. They also must not own more than one property.



