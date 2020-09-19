15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 5 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Sep 19), including one in the community and five imported cases.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 57,558.

The sole new community case is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). All imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.







On Friday, MOH said it is conducting field tests to assess if saliva testing can be scaled for more widespread use in Singapore.

Responding to queries from CNA, the ministry said it has to consider factors such as consistency and integrity of sample collection, the efficiency of laboratory processes and the ability to cater for high volumes of tests via pooled testing.

Currently, most of the samples for COVID-19 tests in Singapore are collected through nasopharyngeal (nose) or oropharyngeal (throat) swabs.

The State Courts at Havelock Road and a Giant supermarket at Sunshine Place shopping mall were also added on Friday to a list of locations visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

