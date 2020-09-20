18 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Sep 20), including one in the community and four imported cases.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 57,576.

All imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The sole case in the community is a work pass holder.

More details will be given in an update on Sunday night, the ministry added.













MOH revealed on Saturday that of the nine COVID-19 cases reported in dormitories that day, six were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases.



They had been quarantined to prevent further transmission. The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing.



Another 71 cases were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities after recovering from COVID-19, the ministry said. This brings the total number of recoveries in Singapore to 57,142.



