27 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 27 new community COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (May 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Twenty-one of the community infections are linked to previous cases, while six are currently unlinked. Among them, 15 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also 14 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Ten of them are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In total, Singapore reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement







Advertisement

USE BETTER MASKS

MOH has advised people to use masks with better protection, such as those with better filtration efficiency, to mitigate the risk of infection.

Suitable face coverings include surgical masks and reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric, said the ministry on Tuesday.

Reusable masks such as those issued by the People's Association and Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency, it added.

Singapore updated its guidance on the use of masks on Tuesday on the back of rising COVID-19 infections in the community.

This is because the recent COVID-19 clusters "suggest a higher level of transmission, likely attributed to new virus variants", said MOH.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,730 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram