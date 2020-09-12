42 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 42 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Sep 12), including 10 imported infections and four in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,357.

Of the four community infections, one is a permanent resident and three are work pass holders.

All the 10 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



More details on the new cases will be provided on Saturday night, the ministry said.







CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL

Malaysia said on Friday it is looking into fully reopening the Malaysia-Singapore border for daily commuting.

Health minister Adham Baba said the Recovery Movement Control Order period, which has been extended until December, will be a crucial period for the ministry to determine the best time to allow the opening of the border for daily commuters.

Dr Adham also said the ministry is planning to double the number of swab tests conducted over the current Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

Also on Friday, Singapore and Japan announced that both countries will launch a "reciprocal green lane" to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents on Sep 18.

Necessary public health safeguards, such as pre-departure and post-arrival testing and a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days, will be required.

