49 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 8 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Sep 13), including one in the community and eight imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,406.

The sole community infection is a work pass holder, said MOH, adding that all eight imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details of the new cases will be provided on Sunday night, the ministry said.







CROSS-BORDER TRAVEL

Malaysia said on Friday it is looking into fully reopening the Malaysia-Singapore border for daily commuting.

Health minister Adham Baba said the Recovery Movement Control Order period, which has been extended until December, will be a crucial period for the ministry to determine the best time to allow the opening of the border for daily commuters.

Dr Adham also said the ministry is planning to double the number of swab tests conducted over the current Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) schemes.

Also on Friday, Singapore and Japan announced that both countries will launch a "reciprocal green lane" to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents on Sep 18.

Necessary public health safeguards, such as pre-departure and post-arrival testing and a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days, will be required.



