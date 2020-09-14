Singapore reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Sep 14), including five imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,454.

There were no new cases in the community based on investigations so far, said the ministry.

The five imported infections had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details of the new cases will be provided on Monday night, MOH added.

Singapore currently has cross-border travel arrangements with China, Malaysia, Brunei, South Korea and Japan.



Malaysia on Friday said it is looking into fully reopening the Malaysia-Singapore border for daily commuting.



Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said last month that as part of efforts to revive the country's air hub, Singapore may have to consider replacing the two-week isolation period for the overwhelming majority of travellers with a "rigorous testing regime".



But while rigorous COVID-19 testing and shortened stay-home notices could help revive mass travel, experts say it is unlikely to be an easy process.



As of 8am on Sep 12, a total of 162,668 stay-home notices have been issued by ICA, of which more than 14,000 are currently in force, said the authority.



