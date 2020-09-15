Singapore reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 34 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 15), including six imported infections.

This takes Singapore's tally of cases to 57,488.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are no new cases in the community based on investigations so far, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. It is the second consecutive day with no community cases.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be given later on Tuesday night, the ministry added.













Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 3,500 electronic wristband devices have been issued to travellers serving stay-home notices since Aug 10, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Saturday.



At Singapore’s checkpoints, eligible travellers are issued both a electronic wristband device and a gateway device after immigration clearance.

They are required to wear the wristband for the entirety of their stay-home notice period and install the gateway device at their place of residence.

A total of 162,668 stay-home notices have been issued by ICA as of 8am on Sep 12, of which 14,053 are active, said ICA.



On Monday, burger joint Shake Shack at Liat Towers and a 4Fingers Crispy Chicken outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 were added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said MOH.

Waterway Point and West Mall were also added to the list, along with Anytime Fitness at Queensway Shopping Centre, which was listed four times on separate days.

In response to queries from CNA, Anytime Fitness on Tuesday declined to confirm if the COVID-19 case who visited its gym was a customer or an employee.

The company said it is working with the authorities on its next steps on safety and cleaning requirements, and added that all members and staff members who were exposed to COVID-19 cases will be asked to self-quarantine.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram