27 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Sep 16), including two in the community and two imported infections.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 57,515.

The two community infections are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be released on Wednesday night, said the ministry.







Several shopping malls were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period on Tuesday.

Among them were Hougang Mall, IKEA Tampines, IMM, Junction 8, NEX, Plaza Singapura and Tiong Bahru Plaza.

HarbourFront Centre and Lau Pa Sat were also on the list, as was a Burger King outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1.



