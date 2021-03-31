1 community case among 34 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 34 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 31).

The remaining cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This is the highest daily count of new cases since Jan 30, when 58 new infections were reported.

No cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.







ADDITIONAL THREE MONTHS' SUPPORT UNDER COVID-19 RECOVERY GRANT

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Tuesday that an additional three months of support will be made available under the COVID-19 Recovery Grant.

Current grant recipients can apply to renew their support from Apr 19, if they are in the final month of assistance or if assistance has already ended. With this addition, people can now receive a maximum of six months of support from the grant.

Current grant recipients must continue to meet the eligibility criteria, including active participation in job search and training, said MSF. First-time applicants can also apply for the grant.

Applications remain open until Dec 31.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,381 COVID-19 cases.

