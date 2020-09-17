Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases fall to six-month low with 18 new infections

SINGAPORE: The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore fell to a six-month low on Thursday (Sep 17), with 18 new COVID-19 infections as of noon.

This is the lowest number of cases since Mar 16 when 17 new infections were reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One community case who is a work pass holder and two imported infections were among Thursday's new cases. Both the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



More details of the new cases will be provided on Thursday night, said the ministry.







Singapore now has a total of 57,532 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have recovered.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a 59-year-old Singaporean who was listed as a COVID-19 case was removed from the tally of cases. Known as Case 57107, the man tested negative twice following an initial positive result, MOH said.

He had been classified as an imported case on Sep 5 after returning from Australia and testing positive for COVID-19.

Investigations by laboratory experts and an expert panel found that his first test result was a false-positive one, MOH said.

"All necessary public health actions had been taken earlier and neither the case nor his contacts had been exposed to risk of infection due to the initial classification," said the ministry.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram