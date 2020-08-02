313 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 community case and 5 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 313 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Aug 2), including one community infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



This brings the total number of cases in the country to 52,825.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sole community case is a permanent resident.

There were also five imported cases, said MOH in its daily preliminary update.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

More details will be announced on Sunday night, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement







On Saturday, it was announced that Malaysia citizens and permanent residents with Singapore work passes who are eligible to enter Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) must serve a stay-home notice of at least seven days and take a COVID-19 swab test.



The stay-home notice under PCA must be served in hotels, serviced apartments or single-occupancy residences, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.



Singapore and Malaysia earlier agreed to open applications for cross-border travel on Aug 10.



The PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.



They have to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days before returning for home leave.



Travellers under this arrangement can only enter or exit via the two land checkpoints - at Woodlands or Tuas.

The other cross-border travel scheme - the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) - is for shorter-term travel of up to 14 days, for essential business and official travel.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram