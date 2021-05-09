10 community cases among 28 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ten community cases were among 28 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (May 9), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Five of the 10 cases are linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine or were detected from proactive testing, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.



The remaining 18 cases were imported. All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, MOH said. Eleven of the cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.









All employees working in Changi Airport's Terminals 1 and 3 as well as the adjoining Jewel shopping mall will be tested for COVID-19 after another three airport workers contracted the virus.

The new cases came after an 88-year-old cleaner who works at Terminal 3 tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

About 2,200 students and staff members at Victoria Junior College will also be tested after a student contracted COVID-19. Ninety-five students and eight staff members who came into close contact with her have been placed in quarantine.

Singapore has tightened its COVID-19 measures amid a rise in community cases, with limits on social gatherings reduced from eight people to five from May 8 to May 30.

Some high-risk places, such as indoor gyms and fitness studios, have had to close unless they offered low-intensity activities. Capacity limits at workplaces, public attractions, libraries, funerals and MICE events have also been reduced.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,359 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

