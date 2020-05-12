Singapore reports 884 new COVID-19 cases, taking total to 24,671

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 884 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (May 12), taking the country's total to 24,671.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Three cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

More details of the new cases will be announced later in the day, MOH added.













On Monday, the ministry said a 68-year-old Singaporean man had died from COVID-19. Twenty-one people in the country have died from complications due to the virus.

A 53-year-old Indian national died after a cardiac arrest and was posthumously found to have COVID-19.

The ministry announced 486 cases on Monday, but said the number was lower due in part to fewer tests being processed, as one of the laboratories was recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits.



This comes after MOH previously said it had detected several "false positives" from a laboratory.



