5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore, lowest daily increase in two weeks

SINGAPORE: Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Dec 27), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.

The five cases were imported and all were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



This is Singapore's lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in two weeks. Five cases, all imported, were previously reported on Dec 14.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.

TWO MORE CASES LINKED TO MANDARIN ORCHARD

Two new imported COVID-19 cases have been linked to Mandarin Orchard hotel, where 13 people who served their stay-home notice at the hotel have tested positive for the virus.

MOH said last week that it is investigating the 13 cases, which had "high genetic similarity" despite coming from different countries. This suggests that the cases were "likely infected from a similar source", and the transmission may have happened during their stay at the hotel.

The two new cases reported on Friday and Saturday, a Singapore permanent resident who arrived from the Philippines and a Lebanese man who arrived from Qatar, served part of their stay-home notice at the Mandarin Orchard. Both had been moved to another facility after the 13 cases were discovered.

The two new cases are also under investigation, the ministry said.



SINGAPORE TO ENTER PHASE 3 OF REOPENING

Singapore will enter Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday, with social gatherings of up to eight people allowed in public, up from the current five. Similarly, households can receive up to eight visitors.



Capacity limits will also be eased in public places such as malls, attractions and places of worship.



Up to 250 people – an increase from the current limit of 100 – will be allowed at worship services.

Religious and supporting workers are not included in the limit, although they "should be kept to a minimum", said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in an advisory on Saturday.

Live performance elements will also be permitted during worship services, with safe management measures in place.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,524 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities from the disease.



